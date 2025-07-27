Signal Hill Products building R1bn brewery in Midrand
After starting small 15 years ago, company has grown rapidly
27 July 2025 - 07:53
Signal Hill Products, the producer of Devil’s Peak, Striped Horse and Miller Genuine Draft beer brands, is building a R1bn brewery in Midrand that is set to start packing products in August.
The manufacturing facility, which will employ 250 people, will mainly produce a range of Signal Hill Products brands, with a key focus on Strongbow cider. ..
