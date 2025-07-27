SA venture capital deals buck global trend
Tech sector led the way in 24% jump in investment last year
27 July 2025 - 07:19
UPDATED 28 July 2025 - 12:17
Venture capital deals in South Africa have bucked the trend of a global slowdown in the sector, growing in size and value. In contrast, global deals showed a considerable decline in the first quarter of this year.
According to the Southern Africa Venture Capital Association (Savca) 2025 survey, R13.35bn was invested in 1,325 active deals in 2024, representing a 24% increase from 2023...
