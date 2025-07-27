Retrenched mine workers waiting to be paid benefits
27 July 2025 - 07:33
Former employees of Eastern Platinum’s (Eastplats) Crocodile River Mine are still waiting for their unclaimed provident fund benefits 10 years after they were retrenched.
Crocodile River in Brits, the North West, is a subsidiary of Barplats, Eastplats’ most advanced asset, which was placed on care and maintenance in 2013, due to a combination of falling metal prices and a low global outlook, which hit the operation’s prospects...
