Lesotho battles to avert 50% Trump tariff calamity
27 July 2025 - 07:57
Lesotho is engaging with the Trump administration in the hope of clinching a last-minute trade deal to avert what would be a catastrophic 50% tariff on its exports to the US, due to begin this Friday.
Lesotho's minister of trade, industry & small business, Mokhethi Shelile, told Business Times that the mountain kingdom, which exports about $228m (about R4bn) worth of goods to the US, was still engaging with the administration of President Donald Trump in an attempt to avoid or reduce the tariffs, which could decimate its small economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.