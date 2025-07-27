Investor pressure mounts as Nestlé underperforms, share price lags
27 July 2025 - 07:28
Nestlé has launched a review of its underperforming vitamins business that could lead to the divestment of some brands, the multinational said, after reporting its first-half sales volumes have grown more slowly than analysts expected.
Shares in Nestlé — the world’s biggest food producer — fell to a six-month low in early market trade, and were 4.7% lower by Thursday. As the economic downturn globally has squeezed customers and driven them to cheaper alternatives, the Swiss-based maker of KitKat chocolate bars, Nespresso coffee and Maggi seasoning has found it harder to sell its branded products...
