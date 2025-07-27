Ghana emerges from debt default
27 July 2025 - 07:55
Ghana’s government will resume domestic bond sales in the second half by reopening existing medium-term issues, the finance minister said, following a two-year hiatus in the wake of its debt restructuring.
The West African gold and cocoa producer is emerging from a debt default, which involved an overhaul of external and local government debt and handing haircuts to investors. That effectively locked the government out of the market for longer-term debt and it had to rely on short-term Treasury bills to raise funds locally...
