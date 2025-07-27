Economists welcome inflation trend, hopes high for repo rate cut
27 July 2025 - 07:14
Economists remain unfazed by the slight uptick in this week’s consumer price inflation print, maintaining there is still room for Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago to hold, or even cut, the repo rate.
Stats SA announced on Wednesday that annual consumer price inflation was 3% in June, up from 2.8% in May, its highest level in four months. The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is due to meet this week to determine the repo rate, and Kganyago will announce the decision on Thursday afternoon...
