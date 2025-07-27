China 'leads by far' in global AI research
Report also says Western scientists turning to Chinese collaborators more than to each other
27 July 2025 - 07:42
China now produces more artificial intelligence (AI) research than the US, UK and EU combined — and has become their top research collaborator at the same time.
Western scientists are turning to China more than to each other, while Chinese researchers rely less and less on foreign partnerships. Africa, meanwhile, does not feature at all in the global AI research ecosystem...
