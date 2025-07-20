Trump adds acid notes to local wines
20 July 2025 - 06:48
As a range of South African exporters brace for the impact of the 30% US import tariffs, the country’s first black woman winemaker might have to cut production, and is looking for alternative markets.
Ntsiki Biyela, winemaker and founder of Aslina Wines, told Business Times this week that the US was a huge market for the young wine company, taking half its production. ..
