Southern Africa eyes regional Power Pool
20 July 2025 - 07:17
Industrial consumers and their immense demand for electricity will be key to unlocking the potential of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) to become a fully-fledged electricity trading market, able to ensure the region’s energy access and power security.
This is according to minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. He told Business Times this week the SAPP aimed to harness the generation potential of each member country to meet collective regional energy needs. ..
