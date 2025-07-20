Kganyago issues stark inflation warning
20 July 2025 - 07:38
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that prices of food, goods and other services could double every 12 years if the inflation rate peaks at the bank’s upper band of 6%.
Speaking to Business Times from the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Zimbali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, Kganyago said both the government and the Bank were of the view that an appropriate target should be lower than the current 3%-6% range set in February 2000...
