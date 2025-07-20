India to set rules for banks to manage climate risks
20 July 2025 - 06:45
India’s central bank is close to finalising rules for banks and financial institutions to disclose and manage risks from climate change, sources say.
The move runs counter to several top global banks including JPMorgan, Citibank, Morgan Stanley and HSBC, which have decided to scale back their climate commitments, with the re-election of climate-sceptic US President Donald Trump being seen as a trigger...
