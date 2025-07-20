GenAI gains ground in SA but governance lags
20 July 2025 - 06:56
South African business leaders are embracing generative AI (GenAI) with all the enthusiasm of a gold rush, but many seem to have misplaced the map.
New research reveals that while two-thirds of large enterprises in the country have already adopted GenAI tools, only a fraction have policies or governance in place to manage how it is used...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.