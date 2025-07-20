Fury at B20 role for state capture firms
Both McKinsey and Bain provide services for the business form, and the Black Business Council is not happy
20 July 2025 - 07:44
The Black Business Council (BBC) has condemned the involvement of the McKinsey and Bain consultancies in the work of the B20 — the business arm of the G20 — saying the taint of state capture corruption hangs over them.
Council CEO Kganki Matabane told Business Times on Friday that the involvement of McKinsey & Co and Bain & Co harmed the credibility of the B20...
