Chevron clinches mega oil deal
Legal victory paves way for acquisition of Hess and gives access to one of the biggest oil discoveries in decades
20 July 2025 - 07:30
Chevron closed its $55bn (R975bn) acquisition of Hess on Friday after winning a landmark legal battle against ExxonMobil in the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to gain access to the largest oil discovery in decades.
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth’s strategy to turn around his company’s lagging performance hinged on the acquisition, one of the largest energy deals in the past decade. The prize is a stake in the prolific Stabroek Block off the coast of Guyana that holds more than 11-billion barrels of oil and is one of the fastest growing oil provinces in the world...
