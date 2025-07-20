Anti-Trump Colbert’s show cancelled
20 July 2025 - 06:53
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the most-watched late-night programme on US broadcast television and a frequent platform of satire aimed at President Donald Trump, will end its 10-year run on CBS in May 2026, the network says.
The show will be retired and Colbert will not be replaced. New episodes will air until the end of the broadcast TV season in May 2026, a network statement said...
