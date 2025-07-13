Tau’s shock over IDC board
How did Sam Bhembe clinch board nomination despite R70m debt row with the corporation?
13 July 2025 - 10:28
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has vowed to investigate the way board members are nominated for entities that report to his department after a businessman involved in a court battle with the Industrial Development Corp (IDC) over a R70m debt was named to serve on its board.
Sam Bhembe was announced as one of eight appointments to the IDC board on June 26, but his name was hastily withdrawn after the development finance institution flagged the conflict...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.