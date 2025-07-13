Stratek secures deal to build small modular nuclear reactor
13 July 2025 - 09:45
Nuclear technology developer Stratek Global has secured a deal with the directors of Zilkaats Estate for land on which to build a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR), the first of its kind in the country.
The site, on the border of Gauteng and North West, represents a R5.7bn investment and has a large residential section, a light industrial area and an airfield...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.