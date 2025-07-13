Prudential Authority presses financial institutions to prepare early for C-suite changes
13 July 2025 - 09:55
With South Africa's major financial institutions ushering in changes at C-suite and board levels, the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) — which regulates the sector — says succession planning is key to stability.
Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg this week after the release of the authority's latest annual report, CEO Fundi Tshazibana said the PA was having “robust” discussions with financial institutions on their succession plans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.