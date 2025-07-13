Old Mutual moves to tighten its offerings
13 July 2025 - 09:54
Prabashini Moodley, CEO designate of Old Mutual’s Life and Savings division, which boasts 6-million customers, aims to improve the group’s competitive position in the savings market.
JSE-listed Old Mutual announced this week that it is combining Personal Finance, Old Mutual Wealth Management, Old Mutual Corporate and the Mass and Foundation Cluster, excluding banking, which will soon launch OM Bank, a digital-first banking offering...
