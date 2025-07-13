New autism discovery could improve care
13 July 2025 - 09:48
The discovery of four different subtypes of autism is a major step towards understanding the condition’s genetic underpinnings and improving care, researchers reported in Nature Genetics.
According to researchers, the four autism subtypes can be categorised as:..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.