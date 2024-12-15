Malls toasting festive fever
13 July 2025 - 09:53
Shopping malls are bracing for a bumper Christmas, with commercial property owners reporting an increase in pre-festive shopping and expecting a fresh surge in the coming days.
Despite a tough economy that affected consumer spending this year, mall owners Redefine Properties and Growthpoint said there had been a significant increase in foot traffic in their shopping centres since November 29, Black Friday...
