Electricity availability '70% by year end'
13 July 2025 - 10:15
Minister of electricity & energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says South Africa’s annualised energy availability factor (EAF) has passed the 60% mark and will reach 70% by the end of the year.
“Eskom is now gearing to improve the energy availability factor to above 70% by the end of the financial year. It is this progress that we seek to consolidate in the 2025/26 financial year.”..
