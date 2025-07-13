‘Don’t shoot, we’re Muslim’
Commercial ships still sailing through the Red Sea are broadcasting messages about their nationality and even religion on their public tracking systems to avoid being targeted by Yemen’s Houthis after deadly attacks this week by the militia.
The Red Sea is a critical waterway for oil and commodities, but traffic has dropped sharply since Houthi attacks began in November 2023 in what the Iran-aligned group said was in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war. The group sank two ships this week after months of calm and its leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi reiterated there would be no passage for any company transporting goods connected to Israel...
