Cornflakes with Nutella: Ferrero to buy WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg has agreed to be bought by the owner of Ferrero Rocher in a deal worth about $3.1bn (R55.59bn), uniting two of the world’s most recognisable consumer brands to weather a tough spending backdrop marked by persistent inflation.
Deal making in the snacking space has picked up pace as food brands battle with muted sales in the wake of price hikes, owing to higher input costs, and a shift in consumer preference for healthier options. Kellanova, which was created at the same time as WK Kellogg when Kellogg Co split into two, is also in the process of being acquired by candy giant Mars in a nearly $36bn (R645.55bn) deal...
