Africa at risk amid arms race in cyberspace
One cybersecurity outfit says the old defences are no longer adequate to meet sophisticated new hacker methods
13 July 2025 - 10:14
Cyberattacks on African organisations have surged past global averages, placing the continent firmly in the crosshairs of the world’s most dangerous threat actors.
In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Africa experienced 3,286 attacks per organisation per week — the highest average of any region in the world — according to cybersecurity platform provider Check Point Software...
