Tau says he has a better plan for R26bn funds
Trade, industry & competition minister calls for access to untapped enterprise and supplier development funds levied from corporates
06 July 2025 - 10:26
The minister of trade, industry & competition wants access to the R26bn in enterprise and supplier development (ESD) funds he says do not reach their intended beneficiaries each year.
Tabling his budget vote on Friday, Parks Tau suggested the ESD money be channelled to his proposed R100bn Transformation Fund — an idea that has drawn sharp criticism from business and other quarters...
