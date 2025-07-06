Stats SA gives the nod to database for small business
Meeting brokered by Presidency minister points to positive outcome for informal market
06 July 2025 - 10:32
Stats SA has opened up to the idea of developing a register for small-scale and informal businesses after the statistician-general met the outgoing CEO of Capitec over a disagreement about the unemployment rate.
The meeting follows a storm caused after Capitec boss Gerrie Fourie said in an interview that South Africa’s official unemployment figure was closer to 10%, instead of the 32.9% figure cited by Stats SA’s labour force survey. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.