Ratings agencies stand by African assessments
Big three agencies defend the objectivity but S&P says it will boost its presence on the continent
06 July 2025 - 10:34
Ratings agencies, facing a barrage of criticism over the way they assess sovereign credit in Africa, have defended their methodologies — though S&P Global Ratings acknowledged it should boost its presence on the continent.
S&P Global Ratings president Yann Le Pallec said the company was confident its system was correct but it would increase its footprint in Africa to gain better insight into its economic dynamics...
