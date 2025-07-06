LinkedIn takes corporate centre stage
Corporate engagement with platform has moved beyond routine and into strategic intent, report reveals
For years, LinkedIn carried the aura of a digital name tag: present, but largely out of the spotlight. Now, in South Africa, corporate engagement with LinkedIn has moved beyond routine and into strategic intent.
The new “South African Social Media Landscape Report 2025", produced by World Wide Worx in partnership with brand intelligence company Ornico, reveals a sharp shift. LinkedIn adoption among South Africa’s top brands has reached 85% of companies, marking its highest level since the study began 15 years ago. This year, more than 140 major brands participated in an industry survey that formed part of the study...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.