Huawei deepens commitment to digital SA
Huawei is embedding itself into the foundations of a digital economy the country hopes will drive inclusive growth, social cohesion and global competitiveness. At its flagship South Africa Connect 2025 summit in Sandton on Thursday, the Chinese technology giant made clear that this country was one of its key markets.
Gene Zhang, CEO of Huawei South Africa’s enterprise business group, opened the summit with a blueprint for national-scale enablement. “We are supporting digital infrastructure, deeply understanding industry needs, offering tailored solutions and contributing to the local innovation ecosystem so that everyone can benefit from the intelligent era,” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.