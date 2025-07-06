Dipula closer to selling residential portfolio
06 July 2025 - 09:55
Dipula Properties is in advanced discussions to sell its residential property portfolio as the company moves closer to being added to the JSE FTSE All property index.
Co-founded by its CEO Izak Petersen, Dipula’s portfolio comprises 161 retail, office, industrial, and residential properties across South Africa, predominantly in Gauteng. It has retail centres in townships, rural and urban areas with its total portfolio valued at R10.3bn. ..
