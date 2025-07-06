BMW 'still winning premium car race' in SA market
German automaker says Chinese competitors have failed to dent its lead
06 July 2025 - 10:22
BMW says it has extended its market share in the premium auto segment in South Africa despite competition from lower-priced Chinese brands.
“We're seeing very nice growth year on year,” said Peter Van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa. Most of the competing Chinese brands that came onto the market recently had yet to have a serious impact on their business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.