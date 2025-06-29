Trumpeting a US path to prosperity for Africa
29 June 2025 - 09:14
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has given his support to US President Donald Trump’s approach to trade, saying that African leaders should become proactive in addressing their trade imbalances with other regions.
Speaking at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) 2025 annual meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, this week, the Dangote Group president and CEO said Trump’s approach to trade and protectionism was informed by his mission to prevent trade imbalances such as export dumping, which have rocked African economies for decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.