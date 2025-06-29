Naspers scouts for new investments
Focus abroad will be on Latin America, India and Europe
29 June 2025 - 09:44
Naspers has tasked its executives to look for investment opportunities in South Africa by the end of its 2026 financial year for its next cycle of investment.
The group owns Takealot, Mr D, Media24, AutoTrader and Property24. It has invested significantly in Takealot group to build the business into the largest e-commerce platform amid increased competition from local and international rivals. ..
