Mineral concentration a risk to global mining, says PwC
29 June 2025 - 09:11
The concentration of minerals in a few geographies is a major risk facing the mining industry, according to the “Mine 2025" report released by the PwC this week.
Andries Rossouw, report writer and PwC's Africa energy, utilities and resource leader, said the concentration of mining and processing in a small number of countries poses a risk that global supply prices will be affected by “location-specific” challenges including natural disasters, wars, social unrest, political or regulatory challenges and infrastructure failures...
