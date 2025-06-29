Failing infrastructure tops agents of angst
Santam survey finds most clients see it as greatest risk, along with weather and stagnant growth
29 June 2025 - 09:31
Inadequate infrastructure management was flagged as a top risk for businesses in the next two years in Santam’s latest insurance trend survey. Consumers identified rising living costs, crime and unemployment as their top risks.
Nearly two-thirds of about 900 businesses, consumers and brokers surveyed in the 2024-2025 Santam Insurance Barometer between January and April reported that failing infrastructure posed a major risk to their businesses, and 83% said poorly maintained infrastructure would be their top risk over the next two years. ..
