Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed
Financial services firms have more than R90bn they want to give to rightful owners
29 June 2025 - 09:59
Banks, retirement fund firms, insurance companies and the JSE are sitting on more than R90bn in unclaimed benefits belonging to members of the public, including R4.5bn in unclaimed dividends. They are trying to trace millions of beneficiaries who might not know they are due a payout.
According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the value of unclaimed assets held by financial institutions was R88.56bn in 2022, with retirement benefits making up 53%, followed by 38% held by investment and life insurance schemes. That figure is now estimated at more than R90bn...
