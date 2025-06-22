World Bank mulls R9bn push for South African power plan
22 June 2025 - 09:41
The World Bank Group is considering financing $500m (about R9bn) of South Africa's participation in a new credit guarantee facility meant to unlock private financing for a massive transmission grid expansion plan, a senior bank official said this week.
South Africa is courting private investment for an ambitious plan to add 14,500km of new lines and enhanced transformer capacity over the next decade, at an estimated total cost of $25bn (R452.04bn), as it looks to emerge from a decade of crippling power cuts that have battered the economy...
