Warning against tariffs on solar parts
22 June 2025 - 09:38
The renewable energy sector has cautioned against proposed tariffs of up to 30% on components used in the manufacture and assembly of solar photovoltaics (PV), saying this would lead to a rise in the cost of residential and commercial solar installations.
In a letter to the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), the Association for Renewable Energy Practitioners (Arep) warned that the commission’s proposal was particularly harmful to small-scale users of solar, including households and SMEs, who already face high upfront costs and limited access to financing...
