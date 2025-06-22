Nuclear plans 'must prioritise local suppliers'
Lost skills can be lured back for government's R60bn energy programme, says Stratek Global
22 June 2025 - 09:26
If the government’s plans to spend R60bn on nuclear energy don’t prioritise local suppliers, the country will fall behind in nuclear innovation and remain a net importer of the technology, says Olivia Vaughan, commercial director and co-founder of Stratek Global.
The company told Business Times this week that since South Africa suspended its nuclear programme in 2010, skilled personnel with technical knowledge had left the country to lend their expertise in other markets...
