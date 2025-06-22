IHG set to build new hotels for coming boom
In addition to the InterContinental Table Bay hotel in Cape Town, the hospitality group will open hotels in Egypt and Morocco, and is eyeing Nigeria and Namibia
22 June 2025 - 08:59
International hospitality group IHG Hotels & Resorts plans to open about five new hotels in South Africa as it expects a boom in local and international tourism.
The company is set to open the InterContinental Table Bay hotel in Cape Town in December, with others set to follow in the next two to three years. It already has seven hotels in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and is eyeing tourist areas such as the Garden Route and Durban. ..
