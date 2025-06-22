Honor aims to dominate South African smartphone industry
22 June 2025 - 09:07
Chinese phonemaker Honor wants to be the number one smartphone brand in South Africa by 2028.
The company is banking on artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies embedded in its phones to claim the top spot from South Korean tech giant Samsung. It is also pumping millions of rands into marketing its products through partnerships and sponsorships. ..
