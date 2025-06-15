Premier invests in rice group, eyeing expansion
16 June 2025 - 10:09
Food manufacturer Premier Group is making inroads in expanding the Goldkey brand outside KwaZulu-Natal after having established a presence in the Western Cape.
The owner of iconic South African brands including Blue Ribbon, Snowflake, BB Bakeries and Iwisa, Premier bought a 30% stake in family-owned rice distributor Goldkeys International, whose brands include Golden Delight and Golden Pride, with the aim of helping the company grow its footprint nationally. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.