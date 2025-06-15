No fiscal reform without digital reform
An analogue government is inefficient and corruption-prone
South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) is not the only government facing a fiscal crisis. But as the painfully obvious symbol of this crisis at home, the delayed, disputed and diluted 2025 budget has cost us the opportunity to systematically reduce costs and improve public services by modernising the state itself.
What cannot be overstated is that we can start to grow our way out of our deficit if this government becomes faster, leaner and digitally enabled. Responding to this practical necessity is how serious governments around the world are responding to fiscal pressure, and we must do the same. ..
