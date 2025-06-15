New generation careful with credit, study finds
Standard Bank’s inaugural youth barometer examines the spending habits of the bank’s customers aged between 18 and 35
16 June 2025 - 10:39
Young people in their early 20s are more likely to buy secondhand cars and stretch their budgets to afford vehicles and homes, according to Standard Bank’s inaugural youth barometer released this week.
The study, which examined the spending habits of the bank’s customers aged 18 to 35, said as many as 73% opted for pre-owned cars between January 2024 and May 2025 as they were overstretched and also accepted that used cars were an entry into the car market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.