Luxury tax glitter not necessarily revenue gold
16 June 2025 - 10:11
A tax on luxury goods as an alternative to the now-scrapped VAT hike or the recently increased fuel levy, as proposed in some quarters, would be unlikely to generate substantial revenues.
This is according to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of the pre-owned luxury goods retailer Luxity, who spoke with Business Times recently about the luxury goods resale sector. His remarks come after the National Assembly passed the third budget to be drafted by finance minister Enoch Godongwana this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.