Labour migration policy a legal powder keg, experts warn
16 June 2025 - 10:54
Provisions in the national labour migration policy (NLMP) white paper for quotas limiting the hiring of foreigners in certain businesses and sectors are likely to be challenged in court, labour law experts say.
They warn that setting such conditions for employment has in the past been ruled unconstitutional...
