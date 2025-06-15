Hybrid work gets new meaning: human plus AI
16 June 2025 - 09:32
Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic ushered in the era of hybrid work — combining home and office — the term has a new meaning: human plus AI. A Cisco study, released this week at a company event in San Diego, reveals that “hybrid” has evolved from a location discussion to a collaboration model.
This is being reflected in how companies build workplaces, manage infrastructure and rethink security as AI becomes a team member. It is also reshaping how we think about the very nature of work. And it’s a shift that’s just beginning, according to the Cisco Global Hybrid Work Study 2025...
