Business must digitise empathy
16 June 2025 - 09:30
Customer experience has been reinvented and redefined by technologies that go beyond speed and efficiency. However, in the rush to personalise and automate, one essential element has fallen out of focus.
“We haven’t digitised empathy,” Cisco’s chief customer experience officer Liz Centoni, said at this week’s Cisco Live 2025 conference in San Diego. The event — which attracted 22,000 delegates — is one of the world’s biggest showcases of innovation in computer networking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.